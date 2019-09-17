PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant at a Kaiser Permanente building in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
DEA Los Angeles spokesperson Kyle Mori told FOX 12 that the search warrant is part of a one-day nationwide operation involving only Kaiser pharmacies.
The FBI is assisting the DEA at some locations.
Only one location in Oregon - Kaiser Interstate - was part of the operation.
According to Mori, agents were serving administrative inspection warrants relating to the Controlled Substances Act. No specific drugs are being disclosed as the majority of the warrants are sealed.
Mori said there are no planned arrests and no one has been taken into custody.
No other details were released.
