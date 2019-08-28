2 dead after crash in Aloha closes Farmington Road

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 196th and Southwest Farmington Road.
Southwest Farmington Road was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday while law enforcement was on scene, the sheriff’s office said.
BREAKING: on scene of a deadly crash at SW 196th & Farmington in Aloha. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/ULIVKY2kLr— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 29, 2019
Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
