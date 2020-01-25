PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of Northeast Sandy Boulevard is closed Saturday while police investigate a deadly crash.
At around 9:40 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Northeast Sandy Boulevard west of Northeast 105th Avenue.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
The Major Crash Team has responded to conduct an investigation.
Traffic on Northeast Sandy between Northeast 104th Avenue and Northeast 105th Avenue will be blocked for several hours.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information about it, please contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
