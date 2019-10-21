1 dead after officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Hillsboro PD's West Precinct, no officers injured

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Hillsboro Police Department’s West Precinct on Monday.
Police say officers contacted an adult person in the parking lot of the West Precinct, located at 250 SE 10th Ave., at about 6:11 p.m.
Shots were fired and the person died, according to police.
Police say no officers were injured.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating. No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
