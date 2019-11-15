WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting that occurred in Wilsonville Friday morning.
At around 8:50 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies, along with Wilsonville police, responded to a shooting at a business near Southwest Boberg Road.
TVF&R confirmed to FOX 12 that one person died at the scene from a gunshot wound. There are no additional victims.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was located after a short pursuit.
The suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue in Woodburn, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
We’re on scene with a male barricaded in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Woodland in Woodburn. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s23D4xSpr1— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) November 15, 2019
At around 9:36 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect was taken into custody following a brief standoff.
.@MCSOInTheKnow has the 1800 block of Woodland Ave. blocked off. They say the suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle here. Latest details ➡️ https://t.co/Ej8ijjDQ87 pic.twitter.com/ThyuLhYNUE— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 15, 2019
A shelter in place was issued for residents at the north end of Woodland Avenue. Residents were asked to lock all doors and windows, and remain toward the back of their home.
The shelter in place was lifted at around 9:40 a.m.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.
