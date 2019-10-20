1 dead, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 22E near Stayton

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 22E near Stayton Saturday evening.
Just after 5:30 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Highway 22E at Fern Ridge Road Southeast.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercury Marquis, driven by 88-year-old Mark Higley from Stayton, was traveling west on Highway 22E and attempting to turn westbound onto Fern Ridge Road Southeast.
OSP says Higley turned into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling east on Highway 22E and was hit nearly head-on.
A passenger in the Marquis, 86-year-old Ella Higley from Stayton, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mark Higley was not hurt.
OSP says a passenger in the Suburban, 52-year-old Robert Dethman from Culver, sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Suburban, 49-year-old Windy Dethman of Culver, and another adult passenger were uninjured. Four children that were also in the Suburban were not injured.
Highway 22E was closed for four hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
