PACIFIC COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is awaiting the results of a necropsy after a dead grey whale washed ashore on Benson Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park last week.
NOAA confirms the animal washed ashore May 4 and says it is the 14th grey whale carcass to wash ashore along the Washington state coast so far this year.
According to Michael Milstein, a NOAA spokesperson, just three or four grey whale carcasses were reported to have washed ashore at this time last year, but that doesn’t mean there is cause for concern.
Milstein says there is still a healthy number of roughly 27,000 grey whales that migrate along the Washington coast every year; that said, he thinks the recent uptick in dead whales could help scientists learn more about the conditions of the Pacific Ocean off of pacific northwest coastlines.
NOAA is still waiting to hear back about the dead whale’s sex and exact size. They say the necropsy will also tell them how the whale died.
