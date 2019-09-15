2 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way driving crash on I-84 in Gilliam Co.

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two drivers died and a 13-year-old boy was injured following a wrong-way driving crash on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County Sunday morning.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-84 near milepost 119 at about 5:44 a.m.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by 29-year-old Josue Amando Lopez-Munoz of Prosser, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
OSP says Lopez-Munoz struck an eastbound PT Cruiser, which was driven by 33-year-old Anita Dugger of Salem.
Lopez-Munoz and Dugger were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old boy in the PT Cruiser was transported by air ambulance to The Dalles and later to OHSU in Portland. His condition is unknown at this time.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
