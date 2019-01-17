PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after police say a person died at a northeast Portland home.
Officers responded to the home in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. and say another person was injured.
That person was transported to a Portland hospital with traumatic injuries.
Officers responded to the home on reports of gunfire and say one person has been detained in connection to the death investigation.
The bureau says there is no risk to the public and advised temporary traffic impacts in the area while detectives were on scene.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.