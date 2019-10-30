NEAR SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – Two people died and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 18 near Sheridan Wednesday night, according to firefighters.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 18 near Gopher Valley Road around 7:30 p.m. Fire crews from Sheridan, SW Polk, and the West Valley Fire Department were on scene.
All drivers Wednesday night were diverted to Gopher Valley Road off Highway 18 while crews were on scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
According to firefighters, this is the third deadly crash near the location in six months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
