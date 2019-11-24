2 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Hwy 211 near Molalla

MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – Two people died and another person was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 211 near Molalla Saturday evening.
At about 5:25 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near South Macksburg Road.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation shows that a Ford pickup truck, which was driven by 64-year-old Robert Nolz of Molalla, was traveling southbound on Hwy 211 when for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound Chevy Tahoe, driven by 79-year-old Nancy Sowers of Colton.
OSP says Nolz and Sowers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the Chevy, 62-year-old Nancy Slocum of Colton, was transported to OHSU with serious injuries.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Molalla Police Department and the Molalla and Colton fire departments.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
