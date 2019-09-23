PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An important deadline is looming for people who use food stamps or government assistance when it comes to food. the federal government has proposed a rule change that would tighten who would be eligible.
The USDA says the proposed rule change would close a loophole. Right now, those who qualify for federal welfare are automatically eligible to apply for food stamps without having their income and expenses verified a second time. The Trump administration wants to change that policy to ensure food stamp benefits are targeted to the right households.
In Oregon, roughly 351,000 households receive food stamps. If the proposal takes effect, some 50,000 households would likely lose that benefit.
People with Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, a non-profit, worry if the rule changes happen, it will have a ripple effect in the Portland metro area and across the state.
“This would effect every single county from one corner of the state to the other," Annie Kirschner with Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon said. "We are worried, especially in rural communities, the food benefits that are coming in through SNAP is what is keeping grocery stores open in those communities."
If the rule change goes into effect, it is estimated that 3.1 million people nationwide could lose SNAP benefits.
Public comment submissions on the change need to be received by 12 a.m. east coast time, or 9 p.m. on the west coast.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement on Twitter regarding the proposed change Monday afternoon.
SNAP is one of the nation's most effective tool in the fight against hunger, providing food assistance to approximately 38 million Americans. l strongly oppose the Trump Administration's effort to remove millions of people struggling with hunger from the program. pic.twitter.com/TD74vOsi1a— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 23, 2019
