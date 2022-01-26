OLYMPIA, WA. (KPTV) - Tragic collisions that killed two southwest Washington tow-truck operators and two motorists in 2021 has prompted change in the form of stronger safety measures at accident scenes.
Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, spoke about two ‘Wilson bills’ that were heard in a Senate Transportation Committee meeting on Tuesday, along with the public who testified.
The bills aim to make changes to improve accident-scene safety by refining visibility of tow-trucks, while also reinforcing the state's “slow down, move over'' law.
Senate Bill 5635: allows tow-truck operators to use a rear-facing blue flasher once they reach an accident scene, in addition to the red flasher permitted by state law when they enter a highway on the way to an accident.
Senate Bill 5907: requires greater notice and education about the state’s slow down, move over law, including roadway signage and electronic-sign messaging and a public awareness campaign.
Corey Wells, tow-truck driver for 30 years in Ridgefield, Washington testified in approval of the two bills, painfully reflecting on the death of his friend and former tow truck operator Ramon Mitchell.
“Ramon Mitchell was tragically killed on September 22nd doing his job on the side of the highway. His only protection was a 4-inch white line between him and the traffic doing 70 miles an hour. This log truck approached him, crossed that white line and took Ramon from us,” said Mitchell.
FOX 12 spoke with Sparkle Chisum, the daughter of Art Anderson, the tow-truck driver who died last April along with two motorists he was helping.
Chisum said, “I’m 100 percent in approval of these bills,” going on to say, “Enough is enough. Each person after my dad this happens to still affect me, it still hurts. I want it to stop and so does everyone else. It could be someone's father, brother, sister, uncle, it could be prevented, and they could still go home at night.”
There were others who spoke out at the hearing who opposed SB 5635, stating that the blue lights would conflict with law enforcement patrol cars in emergency situations.
These bills are still in the early stages.