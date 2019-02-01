HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Officers in Hillsboro are investigating after the police department reported a deadly two-car crash Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Northeast Cornell Road between 34th Avenue and Northeast 25th Avenue, according to officers.
The road in the area was expected to be closed in both directions into Friday evening.
Officers ask drivers in the area to take alternate routes as investigators respond to the scene.
The Hillsboro Fire Department is also on scene.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
