PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to a deadly crash in southeast Portland on Friday night.
The crash occurred in the 14500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, with the Major Crash Team responding to assist in the investigation.
Traffic was temporarily blocked on Southwest Powell Boulevard from Southeast 143rd Avenue to Southeast 148th Avenue while law enforcement was on the scene.
No additional information was immediately released, including how many cars might have been involved or if anyone else was hurt.
