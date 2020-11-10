WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 26 in Washington County.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near milepost 35 and temporarily blocked traffic on the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation was on scene Tuesday to help minimize the impact on traffic, according to OSP.
OSP did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any other reported injuries. No additional information was released, including how the crash might have occurred.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
