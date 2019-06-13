PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash blocked traffic on Interstate 405 near the Highway 26 exit Thursday night.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating the roll over crash, which occurred on northbound I-405 and blocked all lanes.
Law enforcement Thursday night said the interchange would be closed for several hours. It’s not clear what caused the collision or how many vehicles were involved.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.