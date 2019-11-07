Deadly crash blocks traffic on TV Highway near Cornelius

NEAR CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Deputies advised traffic delays after a deadly crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near Cornelius Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred on TV Highway near Northwest 334th Avenue. The road in the area is expected to be closed for several hours while law enforcement is on scene.
Details about the crash were not immediately clear, including how many vehicles were involved.
Drivers Thursday afternoon were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.
.@WCSOOregon investigating a deadly crash on TV Hwy and NW 334th Ave outside Cornelius. They’re expecting this stretch to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to avoid the area. Will update you as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/KUFkNjOfG6— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 7, 2019
