WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed Highway 47 in the Buxton area Thursday morning.
At around 6:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 75, just north of Highway 26.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash took out a utility pole and power lines are in the roadway.
The sheriff's office initially said first responders were not able to get to the vehicle due to the live power lines and must wait until PGE cuts power.
At least one person has died, according to Banks Fire.
According to ODOT, both lanes of Highway 47 are closed. The closure is expected to last several hours.
Drivers should use alternate routes like Timber Road and the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway.
No further details have been released. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
