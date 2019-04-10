PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash caused closures on Southwest Macadam Avenue in Portland on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to Macadam Avenue and Curry Street at around 3:30 p.m.
Police said a driver crashed into a sign pole. The man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.
No other drivers were involved.
No further details were immediately released about the crash.
Officers said the I-5 northbound and I-84 eastbound onramps from Macadam Avenue were closed to traffic.
The closures were expected to last for several hours, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
