DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 22 in Polk County on Thursday.
Dallas Fire & EMS reported both directions of the highway were closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash just west of the Salt Creek Store.
Firefighters advised drivers to expect long delays in the area. A timeline was not available for reopening the road.
Drivers were advised to use an alternate route. The Oregon Department of Transportation said detours were put in place with eastbound traffic diverted at Red Prairie Road and westbound traffic diverted at Perrydale Road.
Oregon State Police later confirmed at least one person died in the crash.
No other details were immediately released about the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
