ASTROIA, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 30 east of Astoria on Thursday for hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 92, about five miles east of Astoria, before noon Thursday.
Police said one person died in the two-vehicle crash. There were no reports of other serious injuries, according to an Oregon State Police spokesman.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road was shut down for an investigation, with a lengthy closure expected.
By 2:40 p.m., ODOT reported the highway had reopened in both directions.
People were advised to avoid the area during the closure, as ODOT reported there was no easy detour due to a landslide on SR-4 in Washington.
No further details were immediately released about the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.