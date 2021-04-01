WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed Highway 211 near the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 at South Meridian Road, about four miles east of Woodburn.
Oregon State Police confirmed to FOX 12 that at least one person has died.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
Highway 211 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while emergency crews are on scene.
Drivers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays.
