NEAR DAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash closed Highway 221 in both directions Monday near Dayton, according to Oregon State Police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about nine miles south of Dayton, resulting in at least one death, OSP said. It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicles to crash or if there were any other injuries.
Transportation officials advised a lengthy closure and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Highway 221 is also known as Southeast Dayton-Salem Highway; a detour was in place Monday afternoon from Highway 153 to Hopewell Road.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
