FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that has closed an intersection in Forest Grove Tuesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 8.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that at least one person has died.
The Highway 47 and Highway 8 intersection will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
No additional details have been released at this time.
