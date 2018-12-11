Deadly crash in Marion Co. closes Highway 99 in both directions

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 99 in both directions Tuesday night in Marion County, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
Oregon State Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash four miles north of Brooks around 5:10 p.m.
The investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, operated by Jose Alfredo Garcia-Ortega, 35, of Woodburn, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons drifted over the lane lines into the southbound lane of traffic.
Garcia-Ortega hit a truck, operated by Jasper Davenport, 35, of Mill City, according to troopers.
Garcia-Ortega's car then crashed into a third car, operated by Nick Martishev, 53, of Gervais.
Troopers said Garcia-Ortega sustained deadly injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Davenport and Martishev were transported to a Salem Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Troopers said Hwy 99E was closed for approximately four hours.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.