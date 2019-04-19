Deadly crash investigation underway on Grand Avenue and Broadway Street in NE Portland

KPTV photo.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue and Broadway Street on Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

Few details were immediately released about the crash, but police confirmed at least one person had died.

Traffic was blocked in the area. Broadway Street was closed westbound from 6th Avenue.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.