Deadly crash investigation underway on Grand Avenue and Broadway Street in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue and Broadway Street on Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m.
Few details were immediately released about the crash, but police confirmed at least one person had died.
Traffic was blocked in the area. Broadway Street was closed westbound from 6th Avenue.
