Deadly crash involving car, semi closes Highway 99W near Amity

NEAR AMITY, OR (KPTV) – Two people died after a crash involving a car and semi-truck on Highway 99 between Rickreall and Amity, which is about 10 mines south of McMinnville, according to Oregon State Police.
The highway in the area was expected to be closed for several hours Thursday night was law enforcement was on scene near Bethel Road.
According to law enforcement, there were three people inside the car when the collision occurred. Two people in the car died and the third was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
