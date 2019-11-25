HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Monday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and police responded to a crash at South 1st Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street.
Police said a dump truck traveling northbound on S. 1st collided with a car that was westbound on Baseline.
One person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was not injured.
Police said S. 1st is closed between Oak Street and Washington Street, and Baseline St. is closed between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue.
The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Officers are investigating a fatality crash at S 1st Ave. and S.E. Baseline St. 1st Ave. is closed between Oak and Washington, and Baseline St. is closed between S.E. 2nd Ave. and S 1st Ave. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/imCK7pCSpl— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) November 25, 2019
The investigation by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
