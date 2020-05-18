Deadly crash involving log truck blocks Hwy 20 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash blocked traffic on Highway 20 in Lincoln County late Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash involved a car and a log truck and occurred at approximately 10:49 a.m. near milepost 11.
Max Metcalf, 86, of Waldport, was driving east in a Honda Accord when Metcalf lost control of the car and slid into the westbound lane, according to investigators.
Metcalf was hit by an oncoming Peterbilt log truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said. The driver of the log truck was not hurt.
Highway 20 was closed intermittently in the area for five hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, and Toledo Fire and Rescue.
