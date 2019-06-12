GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle blocked traffic in Gresham Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Northeast Burnside Road near Oregon Trail Center, according to police. The other vehicle involved in the crash was an SUV.
No one inside of the SUV was hurt, according to officers.
It's not clear what caused the collision. According to police, the road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours.
