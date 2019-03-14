Deadly crash involving motorcycle blocks traffic on Hwy 26 near Boring

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office advised traffic delays on westbound Highway 26 after a deadly collision involving a motorcycle late Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred southeast of Gresham at the intersection of Southeast Stone and Highway 26, according to deputies.
The motorcyclist, a male, was riding west on Highway 26 and died after colliding with an SUV that was traveling south on Southeast Stone, the sheriff's office said.
The East County Vehicular Crime Team is investigating.
Traffic in the westbound lanes was temporarily diverted at Southeast Haley Road. Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.
