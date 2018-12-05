BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle has closed part of intersection in Beaverton Wednesday morning.
Police said the crash happened at Southwest Murray and Southwest Hart.
Police said one person was killed in the crash, and the other driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Northbound SW Murray is open, but all other directions at that intersection are closed. Drivers are asked to use SW Hall or SW 155th.
TriMet said there will be no service stops for Line 62 between SW Murray and SW Bonnie Brae and SW Scholls Ferry and SW 121st due to the crash.
