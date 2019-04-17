WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic delays in Cornelius Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the crash occurred on Zion Church Road between Northwest Susbauer Road and Northwest Gordon Road just after 12:30 p.m. Witnesses immediately after the crash said the motorcyclist was severely injured. When Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded, they pronounced the 66-year-old man dead.
Investigators say the other vehicle involved, a GMC Jimmy, was traveling east on Northwest Zion Church Road when the crash occurred.
The motorcyclist was following the GMC, and when the driver slowed to make a left turn on Northwest Milne Road, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the driver on the right, clipping the right rear-end of the GMC, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the GMC remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Law enforcement was expected to remain on scene for several hours. Drivers in the area were advised of closures and asked to use alternative routes if possible.
