WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed Highway 99E in Woodburn Thursday morning.

The crash involving a motorcyclist occurred on Highway 99E just north of the intersection with Mt. Hood Avenue/Highway 211. The Oregon Department of Transportation says all lanes of Hwy 99E are closed. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays and heavy traffic in the area.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter that at least one person has died.

Highway 99E was a detour route for an earlier deadly crash that closed Interstate 5 Thursday morning.

Police are on scene to conduct an investigation. No additional details about the crash have been released at this time. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.