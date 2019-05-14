Deadly crash involving motorcyclist blocks traffic in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street.
Police said an investigation revealed the car was driving north on NE 148th and was turning west on NE Fremont when the motorcyclist crashed into the car from behind.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police at first referred to the crash as a hit-and-run, but later determined it was not a hit-and-run-type crash, according to a bureau spokesperson.
The driver of the car was released at the scene following the preliminary investigation.
The Major Crash Team assisted in the investigation.
According to police, speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor.
Northeast 148th Avenue from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Fremont Street was temporarily closed during the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Traffic Investigator Christopher Johnson at 503-823-2213.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.