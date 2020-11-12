PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash blocked traffic in Portland on Thursday night.
A pedestrian was killed in the collision, which occurred in the 12200 block of East Burnside Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The Major Crash Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Traffic on Thursday night was temporarily blocked in all directions at Burnside Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue. The crash also temporarily stopped the MAX Blue Line in the area with shuttle buses serving stations between the Gateway Northeast 99th Avenue Transit Center and East 148th Avenue.
Police did not immedietly release any additional details.
