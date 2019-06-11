SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian temporarily blocked traffic in Salem Tuesday afternoon.
The Salem Police Department said Center Street Northeast would be closed between Capitol Street Northeast and 14th Street Northeast due to the single-vehicle collision.
Officers added that 12th Street Northeast would also be closed to north and southbound traffic between Marion Street Northeast and Chemeketa Street Northeast.
Police asked drivers in the area to find alternative routes to minimize congestion. No additional details have been released.
