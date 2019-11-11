SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian blocked traffic in Salem Monday evening.
The crash occurred on Portland Road near Wayside Terrace Avenue Northeast around 6:20 p.m. and blocked both directions of traffic between Hyacinth Road and Northgate Road Northeast, according to police.
The road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours while law enforcement was on scene.
According to police, the pedestrian, a female, was hit by the driver while attempting to cross Portland Road near Wayside Terrace Avenue Northeast in a marked crosswalk. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to police.
The driver remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. No one in the car was hurt.
Investigators are working to identify the pedestrian and notify her family.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
