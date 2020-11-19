CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Highway 99 on Thursday night.
South End Road was temporarily closed between Highway 99 and South Rocky Bluff Lane while law enforcement was on scene.
The driver remained at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's office.
Drivers in the area Thursday night were asked to use alternate routes.
No additional information was immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.