WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed a portion of a street in Wood Village Tuesday night.
According to Multnomah County, Northeast 223rd Avenue is closed between Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Glisan Street.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just before 9 p.m.
Deputies say a woman was walking near or on the street and was hit by a vehicle.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene and performed life-saving measures on the woman who was hit, but deputies say she died at the scene.
.@MultCoSO deputies say one person - an adult - has died after a pedestrian crash near the Wood Village Town Center. Call came in just before 9p, and deputies say the driver did stay on scene and is cooperating. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qsvR10UDuk— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 9, 2019
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route, such as 207th/Fairview Parkway or Northeast 238th Drive.
