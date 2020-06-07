PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash left one person dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday.
Portland police responded to the area of Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard near Southeast Knapp Street just before 9:00 p.m.
Responding officers learned that a car heading north on Southeast 92nd Avenue rear-ended another car at Southeast Flavel Street. The car then continued east on Mt. Scott Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
As the car approached Southeast Knapp Street it struck a guard rail causing the driver to be ejected through the driver’s side window, police said. The driver was confirmed dead.
The Major Crash Team are responding to the area.
Southeast 92nd Avenue from Southeast Knapp Street to Southeast Flavel Street is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
