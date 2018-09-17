NEAR GATES, OR (KPTV) - A person died Monday in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22E, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. east of Gates near milepost 37.
Troopers say a 57-year-old driver, identified as Eric Ellis, of Detroit, was headed east on the road in a 2004 Honda Civic and veered into the westbound lane, sideswiping a 2012 Fork pickup pulling a travel trailer.
The pickup was operated by 48-year-old Owen Barth, of Dallas.
Ellis in the Honda continued and hit a 2014 GMC pickup, operated by Ryan Wolvert, 41, of Oregon City.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. Barth and Wolvert were not hurt, according to OSP.
Authorities advised drivers in the area to expect delays and closures on the road for several hours. The road reopened in both directions a bit after 6:30 p.m.
Gates is about 35 miles southeast of Salem. No additional information was immediately released.
