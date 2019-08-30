Deadly Highway 26 crash near Manning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 about six miles west of Manning in Washington County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the crash occurred near the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel at Milepost 41.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation reported the crash closed the highway in both directions.

By 3 p.m., the highway had reopened. 

ODOT initially reported there were severe injuries in connection with the crash. The sheriff’s office then reported someone had died.

ODOT stated it was a single-vehicle crash.

No further details have been released. 

William R
William R

That used to be a VW Golf. Seems to be a lot of accident in that area recently.


