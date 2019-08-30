WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 about six miles west of Manning in Washington County on Friday afternoon.
Deputies said the crash occurred near the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel at Milepost 41.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation reported the crash closed the highway in both directions.
ODOT initially reported there were severe injuries in connection with the crash. The sheriff’s office then reported someone had died.
ODOT stated it was a single-vehicle crash.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect long delays. Westbound drivers were advised to use Highway 47 at Stanley's Junction to Timber Road and back to Highway 26. Eastbound drivers were advised to use Timber Road at Timber Junction to Highway 47 and back to Highway 26.
(Corrected) Traffic Alert: Hwy 26 is closed in both directions near the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel (milepost 41) for a fatal crash investigation. @ORStatePolice will be investigating. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OU84sknJ9E— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) August 30, 2019
