Deadly crash shuts down I-5 near Tualatin, 1 person killed

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a semi-truck in Tualatin has shut down a part of Interstate 5 on Monday as police investigate.
At least one person is confirmed dead, according to authorities.
Tualatin police say all northbound lanes are shut down between southwest Nyberg and southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road while Oregon State Police investigates.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and use alternate routes. Lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.
Police on scene of a fatal crash northbound I5.All northbound lanes shutdown between SW Nyberg and SW Lower Boones Ferry Rd while @ORStatePolice investigates. Expect traffic delays and use alternate routes. Lanes will be closed for next few hours. pic.twitter.com/SBoVNqdnmw— Tualatin Police (@TualatinPolice) October 13, 2020
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
