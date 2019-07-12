Deadly crash shuts down Stafford Road in West Linn area; four other people injured

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Stafford Road in the West Linn area on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at Southwest Stafford Road and Newland Road.
Firefighters said one person in a pickup died in the crash. There were four people in the other car.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and three additional people were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Firefighters said a power pole was knocked down in the crash, leaving power lines on one of the vehicles.
Deputies said traffic in the area was blocked and drivers should expect extensive delays.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
