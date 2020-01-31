VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 17-year-old driver died in a head-on crash in Vancouver on Friday evening.
The two-vehicle crash on Northeast 72nd Avenue blocked traffic between Northeast 139th Street and Northeast 159th Street.
The crash involved a van and a car and occurred just before 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses said the driver of a Mercedes was heading south on Northeast 72nd Avenue when he crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming Ford van.
The teen driving the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old man driving the van was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators said it's not clear why the teen crossed into the wrong lane. His name was not released by the sheriff's office.
Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to extricate the driver who died from his car. The road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours, law enforcement said.
