Deadly head-on crash blocks traffic on SW Scholls Ferry Road near Beaverton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash blocked traffic in Washington County near Beaverton on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
One person died in head-on crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Tile Flat Road, firefighters said. A second person, a woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other drivers or passengers were involved.
Southwest Scholls Ferry Road is closed in both directions near Southwest Tuefel Hill Avenue while law enforcement is on scene. It’s not clear when the road will reopen.
