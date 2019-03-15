WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A deadly head-on crash shut down SR-503 in both directions near Woodland on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Butte Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m.
A Washington State Patrol spokesman said two cars were involved in the initial head-on crash, with a third driver also possibly involved in the incident.
There were initial reports of two people trapped. WSP later reported the crash was deadly, with two other people being taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.
SR-503 was shut down in the area, with traffic moving again through the area by 3:30 p.m. with alternating closures.
